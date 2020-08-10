Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 10 August 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,048,600) deaths (23,278), and recoveries (734,235) by region:
Central (50,353 cases; 961 deaths; 37,589 recoveries): Burundi (408; 1; 315), Cameroon (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,641; 60; 1,721), Chad (944; 76; 839), Congo (3,664; 58; 1,605), DRC (9,488; 224; 8,363), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,923; 51; 5,704), Sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 800)
Eastern (91,045; 2,007; 52,796): Comoros (399; 7; 369), Djibouti (5,344; 59; 5,106), Eritrea (285; 0; 245), Ethiopia (22,818; 407; 10,206), Kenya (26,928; 423; 13,495), Madagascar (13,202; 151; 11,011), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,140; 7; 1,346), Seychelles (126; 0; 125), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), South Sudan (2,470; 47; 1,252), Sudan (11,956; 773; 6,266), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,297; 9; 1,137)
Northern (177,118; 7,126; 107,679): Algeria (34,658; 1,289; 24,506), Egypt (95,492; 5,009; 52,678), Libya (5,541; 120; 710), Mauritania (6,498; 157; 5,174), Morocco (33,237; 498; 23,347), Tunisia (1,678; 51; 1,259), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (14; 2; 5)
Southern (589,343; 11,093; 425,649): Angola (1,672; 75; 567), Botswana (909; 2; 74), Eswatini (3,236; 58; 1,607), Lesotho (781; 24; 189), Malawi (4,658; 146; 2,375), Mozambique (2,269; 16; 840), Namibia (3,101; 19; 715), South Africa (559,858; 10,408; 411,147), Zambia (8,210; 241; 6,698), Zimbabwe (4,649; 104; 1,437)
Western (140,741; 2,091; 110,522): Benin (1,914, 38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,204; 54; 984), Cape Verde (2,858; 32; 2,086), Cöte d'Ivoire (16,715; 105; 12,926), Gambia (1,235; 23; 221), Ghana (41,003; 215; 38,330), Guinea (7,930; 50; 6,898), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,240; 79; 725), Mali (2,567; 125; 1,962), Niger (1,158; 69; 1,062), Nigeria (46,577; 945; 33,186), Senegal (11,312; 236; 7,390), Sierra Leone (1,916; 68; 1,445), Togo (1,060; 23; 729)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).