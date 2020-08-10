Coronavirus: Ethiopia receives donation of 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth 1.3million USD

My sincere appreciation to BytedanceTalk and tiktok for their generous donation of 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth 1.3million USD for the fight against COVID19Ethiopia which will enhance our response and Combat campaign. Ministry of Health, Ethiopia, Lia Tadesse.
