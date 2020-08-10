Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: Ethiopia receives donation of 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth 1.3million USD

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

My sincere appreciation to BytedanceTalk and tiktok for their generous donation of 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth 1.3million USD for the fight against COVID19Ethiopia which will enhance our response and Combat campaign. Ministry of Health, Ethiopia, Lia Tadesse.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

