Bob Sherman Speaks About Overcoming Adversity and Building Character
In a recent one-on-one interview, Bob Sherman shared insights he has learned throughout his career in the financial industrySTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Sherman was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global. He explained what he has learned through his career in the finance industry.
With nearly 40 years of experience in the financial industry, primarily in asset management, Bob Sherman is a former founding partner and owner of three asset management firms. He retired from business over two years ago and has been teaching courses at the University of Connecticut since.
In his interview, Mr. Sherman explained that he decided to become a founding partner because it was at the point in his career where he had learned the business from the inside and had built up enough human capital to fall back on if the move didn’t work out. He was also attracted to building something from scratch and utilizing the skills he had.
He further shared that he loves the financial industry because it is constantly changing and in the process of your career, you are constantly learning and growing. He also explained how part of the business is to convert what’s going on in the world around you to how that has an impact on investment strategy and portfolio strategy, making it a very interesting and exciting industry.
Bob Sherman further shared traits that he believes he possesses that make him a successful leader.
“Motivation is important. People look at you as a leader, and if you are motivated, it motivates them,” said Bob Sherman.
“I believe that I am very empathetic. As a CEO and as a COO of the firms that I was with, there was never a time that my door was not open to hear from people and to hear about things that are going on. I did not close my door, literally and figuratively, because I wanted people to always feel they could come in and tell me what was going on.”
Finally, Bob Sherman shared that outside of work, family is a big part of his identity and that he is an athlete and has been practicing transcendental meditation for the past 20 years. He shared how these aspects have provided him with a rich life that keeps him in balance.
For more information, please visit https://thriveglobal.com/stories/bob-sherman-on-overcoming-adversity-and-how-that-builds-character/.
About Bob Sherman
Bob Sherman was born in New York, New York. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Connecticut. Beginning his career as a quantitative analyst, Mr. Sherman focused his career on the institutional space, working with corporations, state funds, municipalities, endowments, foundations, and ultra-high net worth families. Eventually, he decided to join forces with a small group of investment professionals to become a founding partner of an asset management firm called Seix Advisors. It grew to become highly successful and was sold to a large bank. Bob Sherman went on to be a partner and owner of two other asset management firms. Over two years ago, he retired from the business and began teaching at the University of Connecticut. Last year he taught in the MBA program and developed a course called the Institutional Asset Management Business.
Bob Sherman
University of Connecticut
"..."
email us here