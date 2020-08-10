Flex LNG - AGM Notice

/EIN News/ -- Flex LNG Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found in the links below and on our website at www.flexlng.com.
