BDO Canada LLP Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada LLP, a leading professional services firm, has achieved the prestigious 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications. Membership in this elite group is based on multiple criteria that rank BDO in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

“Each year, we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” notes Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry-leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize BDO for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

BDO is dedicated to providing top solutions that help customers achieve a competitive advantage. Their advisory-focused approach in this space ensures implementation of an ERP system that’s unique to the organization’s needs, scalable, and built for uniformity. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, BDO continues to be recognized for strong expertise of the Microsoft platform and of business applications in general. BDO provides implementation, training, and consultation across Canada for clients ranging from entrepreneurs to large corporate enterprises with dedicated industry leadership to ensure each application of Dynamics is unique to the client’s needs.

“We are once again honored to be recognized by Microsoft with this award for our team’s continued focus and commitment to Microsoft Dynamics. We look forward to continuing to provide innovative, cloud-based, and data-driven solutions to lead and support our clients through their digital journey,” says Sonia Edmonds, Managing Partner for BDO Consulting.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional financial services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we’re able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. Over 73,000 people work out of more than 1,500 offices in 162 countries, generating worldwide revenue of $8.1 billion.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

Matthew Kenny BDO Canada LLP 416-865-0200 mkenny@bdo.ca