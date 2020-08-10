The Capstone at Royal Palm Becomes First US Senior Living Community to Install State-of-the-Art Sanitization Solutions

Far-UVC light increases protections for residents, employees and guests at Palm Beach County’s newest assisted living and memory care facility

/EIN News/ -- Village of Royal Palm, FL, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capstone at Royal Palm, a new assisted living and memory care community operated by Integral Senior Living and developed by Hunt Midwest, announced today that it is the first senior living community in the United States to install state-of-the-art sanitization solutions, to help its community reach a safer and healthier new normal. Developed by Melbourne, Fla. based Healthe, Inc., these products include a walkthrough Cleanse® Portal that utilizes Far-UVC light to sanitize clothing and personal belongings and two Air-Sanitizing Troffers in key staff areas to continuously cleanse and circulate the air.

“The well-being of our residents, associates and guests is our top priority. These innovative products utilize Far-UVC light, which scientific studies have proven to inactivate coronaviruses, and provide additional layers of sanitization beyond the significant protective measures we have already taken to safeguard our community.” said Jeffery Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We are excited to install this leading-edge protective technology to further safeguard our community.”

A growing library of evidence, including independent research published in peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates that Far-UVC light is effective at inactivating pathogens in the air and on surfaces and is safe for indoor environments. One recent study concluded that “far-UVC light (207–222 nm) efficiently kills pathogens potentially without harm to exposed human tissues.”

The Capstone at Royal Palm has installed the following Healthe Cleanse products in its community:

The Cleanse Portal is a free-standing, walkthrough arch sanitizer, similar in size and shape to a metal detector. It removes up to 90 percent of the viral load on items in just 20 seconds and can function in always-on or motion-activated modes. The Cleanse Portal has been strategically installed at the community’s main entrance.

The Cleanse Air-Sanitizing Troffer utilizes a multi-stage process to trap pollutants and inactivate viruses and bacteria, in addition to providing room illumination. The low-profile troffer draws room air through a HEPA filter, then exposes the air to UVA and UVC light that targets remaining airborne pathogens, achieving a 99.9% kill rate in the expelled air. The UV components are contained within the Troffer, avoiding human exposure. The Troffer can be retrofitted into existing, standard 2’ x 4’ troffer housings and is ideal for use in common areas. The Troffers have been installed at the community’s delivery and receiving entrances.

“We are pleased to be working with industry-leader Integral Senior Living to bring our sanitization solutions to their newly opened community, The Capstone at Royal Palm,” said Healthe Executive Chairman Abe Morris. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on older Americans. We are pleased to be able to help Integral deploy an aggressive, multi-layered approach to safeguarding their community utilizing our best-in-class technology.”

The Capstone at Royal Palm is set to open this month, with its rental office already open at the community and accepting deposits. In addition to the installation of these sanitization products, the community features a variety of spacious floor plans and resort-style amenities and accommodations.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to make the move to a senior living community,” said Melanie Acevedo, the Capstone at Royal Palm’s Executive Director. “We encourage anyone who is considering senior living to contact us for a virtual tour and learn more about how we plan to keep our residents active, healthy and connected once our doors are open.”

About The Capstone at Royal Palm

Located at 10621 Okeechobee Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., The Capstone at Royal Palm is a premier luxury senior living community. Featuring Mediterranean-style architecture and a wide variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, The Capstone at Royal Palm neighborhood offers the perfect blend of peace of mind and connectedness. For more information or to arrange a tour, visit its website and Facebook page or call 561-570-2005.

About Integral Senior Living

Integral Senior Living (ISL), headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages a progressive selection of senior residences to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. It manages independent, assisted living and memory care properties throughout 18 states. Ranked among the nation’s largest senior living providers, according to Senior Living Executive, ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. The dedicated associates at each community are trained to maintain the highest standards of senior care services. For more information about ISL, visit Integral Senior Living’s website, blog and Facebook page.

About Healthe

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hunt Midwest

Hunt Midwest is a dynamic real estate development company with a focus on industrial, commercial, mission critical, multifamily, senior living and residential real estate. Its portfolio is anchored by SubTropolis, the world’s largest underground business complex. Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based, privately held company owned by the Lamar Hunt family. The Hunt family business is a diverse portfolio of entities involved in real estate, sports/media, energy/resources, and private equity investments. In addition to Hunt Midwest, marquee entities include the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt Southwest, FC Dallas Soccer Club, Toyota Stadium, Chicago Bulls and United Center. More information is available at HuntMidwest.com.

