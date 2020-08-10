Phenoh Inc. Expands Clean Hydration Lineup

Launches First Ever Alkaline Energy & Sports Drinks

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to offering the cleanest, healthiest and most effective drinks available, Phenoh, Inc. announces the release of the Alkaline+ line of functional nutrition scientifically designed to enhance health and performance. These industry trailblazing products - ​Focus, Perform, Replenish, Defend and Chill​ - build on Phenoh’s proprietary platform of 6 Essential Electrolytes and Natural Alkaline Minerals, adding function-specific superfoods and vitamins. Available now for purchase in boxes of 18 single-serving stick packs and variety packs at ​https://phenoh.com/​.

“We created Phenoh to be the cleanest and healthiest performance drinks on the market”, shared Dr. Alex Schmotter, Phenoh Founder and CEO. “With Alkaline+ we are offering new superfood blends that improve energy, performance, hydration, immunity and relaxation. And they come in convenient powder-mix filled stick packs so anyone, anywhere can easily superboost their water into a healthy alkaline functional beverage on the go.”

ALKALINITY

Originally designed to mitigate the damaging effects of acidic sports drinks on teeth, Phenoh has evolved into the leading alkaline performance hydration product on the market. With the launch of the Alkaline+ line, Phenoh is building on their proprietary alkaline hydration formula to offer function-specific superfoods and vitamins formulated to enhance customers’ health and improve performance.

“The Western Diet is highly acidic and our bodies work hard to eliminate acidic waste and stay balanced.” Dr. Schmotter explained. “Other sports drinks add to our acid load - we made Phenoh alkaline to support our natural pH so our body can perform better and longer.”

CLEANEST PRODUCTS ON THE MARKET

Phenoh is dedicated to offering products made from real, plant-based ingredients scientifically formulated to work better​. The Alkaline+ line contains no acids or other preservatives, no additives, nothing artificial. Phenoh uses premium, all natural and non-GMO ingredients​. ​Sweetened with organic Monk Fruit Extract, Phenoh products are naturally Keto friendly and don’t rely on sugar for taste or absorption.

"Today's functional beverages like sports and energy drinks contain strong acids and chemical preservatives, which are counterproductive to our health and performance,” said Dr. Schmotter. “We wanted to offer something better so ​every single ingredient in Phenoh serves a purpose, nothing is added for manufacturing efficiency or shelf-life.”

New Alkaline+ Formulas:

FOCUS​: ​The World’s First Alkaline Energy Drink

Invigorate your mind + body with 150 mg of all-natural Caffeine, plus Matcha, Green Tea, Lion's Mane, and Rhodiola Rosea.

PERFORM​: ​The World’s First Alkaline Sports Drink

Increase your performance with 6 Essential Electrolytes, Honey, Himalayan Pink Salt, Purple Sweet Potato, Beet, and Rhodiola Rosea.

REPLENISH:​ ​The World’s First Alkaline Hydration Drink

SuperBoost your daily hydration with 1000 mg of Potassium, Aloe Vera, Bamboo, and Himalayan Pink Salt.

DEFEND​: ​The World’s First Alkaline Immunity Drink

Enhance immunity with ​your complete daily value of Vitamin C, D, and Zinc, plus Echinacea, Ginger, Tumeric and Green Tea.​.

CHILL: ​The World’s First Alkaline Relaxation Drink

Promote a calm mind + body with 20MG CBD, Organic Chamomile flower, Lion's Mane Mushroom, Rhodiola Rosea Root, Organic Lemon Balm Leaf and Organic Green Tea Leaf.

ABOUT PHENOH, Inc.

Founded in 2013 ​to mitigate the acidic effects of sports drinks on teeth​, Phenoh offers the cleanest, healthiest and most effective alkaline performance drinks on the market.

