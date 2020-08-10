Gloria Ferrer, Carneros’ First Sparkling Winery, Announces Brand Refresh

/EIN News/ -- SONOMA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloria Ferrer is pleased to share a comprehensive update as part of its overall re-positioning of the brand and its renewed focus on cultivating Carneros Quality & Sonoma Style at every touchpoint of the consumer experience.



PACKAGING REFRESH

First, Gloria Ferrer has updated the look and feel of its core sparkling range—the flagship Sonoma Brut, non-vintage Blanc de Noirs Rosé, and non-vintage Blanc de Blancs.

“The Gloria Ferrer design has always been an homage to its founding in 1986; but as a winery, the team has learned, evolved, and continuously challenged themselves to create the highest quality sparkling wines,” says Mayacamas Olds, General Manager of Gloria Ferrer. “Working with the global design team under the leadership of our global CEOs, Dr. Andreas Brokemper and Pedro Ferrer, we were inspired to create something that feels fresh and beautiful, mirrors the premium sparkling wine inside the bottle, and reflects the authenticity and roots of Gloria Ferrer.”

The team also debuted an updated website in February 2020 in order to match this new aesthetic while improving the overall site usability and ecommerce experience.

NEW CLUB TIERS

Additionally, the winery’s club offerings have been re-designed to include the Sonoma Collective, Circle Bar Collective, Carneros Cellar Collective, and Estate Collective.

The most notable change is the introduction of the Sonoma Collective tier, created for those new to sparkling wine in mind. Each quarter, members of this collective can customize their shipment from a hand-picked selection of non-vintage sparkling and estate still wines.

“We created the Sonoma Collective because we wanted to offer a taste of the Gloria Ferrer experience for consumers who are unable to visit us as frequently as they’d like, especially at a time when we were all sheltering in place,” adds Olds. “Giving our loyal club members the flexibility to customize their shipments across all club tiers was an easy decision.”

UPDATED EXPERIENTIAL OFFERINGS AND SEASONAL PAIRINGS

Furthermore, the winery is debuting a new food menu this fall, which will be updated seasonally so visitors can enjoy the bounty of Sonoma while appreciating the versatility of Gloria Ferrer wines.

“All of our experiences at the winery, whether you’re enjoying a traditional tasting flight with iconic vineyard views from our Vista Terrace, a rustic picnic in the vineyards, or pairing elevated comfort food classics like grilled cheese, are built around giving our visitors a true taste of local Sonoma,” says Olds. “Our ultimate goal is for visitors to experience the Sonoma lifestyle, and to come away feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.”

REGENERATIVE ECONOMY INITIATIVE

Looking ahead, Gloria Ferrer is making advances toward a regenerative economy to help grow its business and the long-term sustainability of its community.

Olds explains, “We have already begun by ensuring we work with local suppliers whenever possible; participate in our community development; improve our sustainability measures in the vineyards and our energy consumption and creation in the winery; and listen to our employees and community to creatively address challenges.”

Creating a regenerative economy is a long-term initiative that will enable Gloria Ferrer to create jobs at living wages, support its local economy, and share its high-quality, sustainably produced wines with all consumers.

About Gloria Ferrer

A pioneering history and approach to Pinot Noir have made Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards a leader in California sparkling wine for over 30 years. Founded in 1986 in Sonoma, California by the Ferrer family of Spain, Gloria Ferrer combines the best of sparkling winegrowing history with the bounty of the Carneros winegrowing region using time-honored traditional method winemaking and centuries-old sustainability practices.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands from renowned producers around the world. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

Freixenet Mionetto USA is the exclusive agent for the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Freixenet (Penedès), Freixenet Prosecco (Veneto), Mionetto (Veneto), iL Prosecco (Veneto), Segura Viudas (Penedès), Gloria Ferrer (Sonoma), WindVane (Sonoma), Mía (Barcelona), Henkell (Wiesbaden), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Bollicini (Italy), i heart Wines (Global Brand), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Monrosso (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), Alto Vento (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), René Barbier (Catalonia), Ferrer Family Wines (Spain), and Katnook Estate (Coonawarra).

