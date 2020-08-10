Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Country Strategic Plan Evaluation (2017-2021)

1. Background

The purpose of these Terms of Reference (TOR) is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2PIPWLW

1.1. Introduction

Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for country-level strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plan and WFP Evaluation Policy.

1.2. Country Context

General Overview

Zimbabwe is a landlocked, resource rich, low income, food deficit country with a population of 17.3 million people. Zimbabwe is bordered by Mozambique to the east, South Africa to the south, Botswana to the west, and Zambia to the north and northwest. The country is divided into 10 administrative provinces and 62 districts. It is largely rural (at 68 percent) and young (with 62 percent under the age of 25).

It has an area of 390,759 sq. km (150,873 sq. miles) and its official languages are: English (official), Shona, Sindebele. Life expectancy at birth (2019) is 62 years. The total fertility rate per woman was 3.5 in 2017 and the adolescent birth rate in 2015 was 115 births per 1,000 women. The population is growing at 2.3 percent per annum ( 2010-2019). Although HIV prevalence has declined from 26.5 per cent in 1997 to 12.7 percent (2018)4, it retains the fifth highest HIV prevalence rate in the world. HIV related illness remains the largest cause of death among adults of reproductive age and children.