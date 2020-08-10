Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2020)

WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Download logo

Today, National Center For Diseases Control in Libya has announced an additional 309 COVID19 patients, as well as 19 recovery and 7 deaths. Thus, the total as of today, 5541 COVID19 patients, of whom 710 recovered, and 120 died.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

