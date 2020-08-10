Cytta Corp. Sells Additional SUPR Stream Units to UK MOD Advanced Technology Research Group

Making our Technology Foundational to the Communication Systems for the British Military

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas , Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta Corp has sold a new round of SUPR Stream units to the Electronic Warfare and Surveillance development group within the British Ministry of Defense (UK MOD). This group is tasked with evaluating and developing foundational technologies for future warfare capability. This marks the third round of SUPR Stream purchases in just the past year from the British Military and will create multiple additional integration opportunities.



The UK MOD are continuing to integrate their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems with Cytta Corp. SUPR products. This exciting advancement in the relationship between Cytta Corp and the British Military is based on successful results and demonstrated value of the SUPR technology leading to their desire to evaluate and create advanced capabilities.

In 2019, Cytta Corp successfully sold, integrated, and demonstrated the efficacy of our initial compression product, the SUPR Stream V1000, within the British Military’s ISR systems. Today, Cytta Corp’s SUPR Stream is used throughout the British defense systems for various classified uses.

“The Cytta development team has worked extensively with our British Five Eyes counterparts throughout the past two years to ensure the UK MOD is fully supported in all of the SUPR Stream technologies capabilities,” said CEO of Cytta Corp, Gary Campbell. “The demonstrations were designed to identify the multiple use case scenarios where Cytta video compression systems could be incorporated into immediate operational situations. They will continue to require additional and modified configurations of the SUPR/IGAN Systems.”

As the military expands their video, image and audio communication systems, we expect there will be an increasing demand for SUPR/IGAN integration throughout all military groups. Our high-quality video compression technology will continue to be foundational in secure communications systems designed to facilitate observations and orientation necessary for timely and correct decisions and actions into the foreseeable future.

Please connect with us at www.cytta.com to learn more.

--

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream, the most powerful codec in the world, is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube for our new Video highlighting the Military ISR applications of SUPR Stream.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cytta Corp www.cytta.com Office (855) 511-4426 info@cytta.com Gary Campbell, CEO Direct (702) 900-7022 Gary@cytta.com Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative and Investment Officer Cell: (619) 977-7203 Chermak@Cytta.com Corporate Communications Contact: Complete Advisory Partners Office: (586) 228-2290 Cell: (586) 801-9002 Email: CapInc@comcast.net