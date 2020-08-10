LogicMonitor is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for Second Consecutive Year

93% of US-based employees agree LogicMonitor is a great place to work

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced that it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified™ . This is the second consecutive year LogicMonitor has earned this certification. According to employee feedback, 93% of the company’s U.S.-based employees agreed that LogicMonitor is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical company.



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Using validated employee feedback gathered using Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven For All methodology, certification confirms employees have a consistently positive experience at LogicMonitor.

"LogicMonitor is honored to have been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified company for the second time based on employee feedback, especially in a year full of unexpected challenges for organizations around the globe,” said Todd Riesterer, Chief People Officer at LogicMonitor. “We strive to create a culture where the most brilliant people on the planet can fiercely pursue their careers, and we’re proud our employees think LogicMonitor is a great place to do that.”

LogicMonitor’s certification reinforces two of the company’s core values of acting as One Team and being Customer Obsessed. 94% of LogicMonitor employees say people are willing to do extra to get the job done, which demonstrates employees’ commitment to one another. As a proof point demonstrating the company’s dedication to its customers, 95% of employees rate the company’s customer service as excellent. Both of these attributes contribute to LogicMonitor’s success not only as an employer, but as a leader in the IT infrastructure monitoring market.

“We congratulate LogicMonitor on their certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

Being Great Place to Work-Certified for the second consecutive year is the latest in a long list of LogicMonitor’s recent accolades. Earlier this year, LogicMonitor was named one of Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces in Texas™. The company was also listed as one of Built In Austin’s Best Places to Work in 2020.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

About LogicMonitor®

Monitoring unlocks new pathways to growth. At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for businesses by advancing the technology behind them. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors infrastructures, empowering companies to focus less on problem solving and more on evolution. We help customers turn on a complete view in minutes, turn the dial from optimization to innovation and turn the corner from sight to vision. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com.

