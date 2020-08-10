NCRA Elects 2020-2021 Officers at NCRA Connect Virtual 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, today announced that the following members have been elected and installed as 2020-2021 officers:

• President: Christine Phipps, RPR, a court reporter and firm owner from North Palm Beach, Fla.

• President-Elect: Debra A. Dibble, RDR, CRR, CRC, a freelance court reporter from Salt Lake City, Utah.

• Vice President: Meredith A. Bonn, RPR, CRR, an official court reporter from Webster, N.Y.

• Secretary-Treasurer: Kristin Anderson, RPR, an official court reporter from San Antonio, Texas.

In addition, two existing members of NCRA’s Board of Directors were also installed to serve three-year terms during the event. They include Jason Meadors, FAPR, RPR, CRR, CRC, from Fort Collins, Colo., and Cathy Penniston, RPR, CRI, from Waukee, Iowa.

Returning directors include: Lance Boardman, RDR, CRR, Cleveland, Ohio; Cindy Isaacsen, RPR, from Shawnee, Kan.; Keith Lemons, FAPR, RPR, CRR, Brentwood, Tenn.; Heidi Thomas, FAPR, RDR, CRR, CRC, Acworth, Ga.; and Yolanda Walton, FAPR, RPR, Norwalk, Ohio. Max Curry, RPR, CRI, a court reporter and firm owner from Franklin, Tenn., will serve as NCRA Immediate Past President.

The officers were elected by acclamation during the NCRA Connect 2020, a virtual event that took place Aug. 7-9 in lieu of the traditional Conference & Expo that was canceled due to COVID-19.

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been the internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 14,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator, and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership.

