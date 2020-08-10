Cellectar Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.



Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

Received Fast Track Designation for CLR 131 in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL)/ Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA);



Received Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) status from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise office. SME status allows Cellectar to participate in significant financial incentives and be eligible to obtain EMA certification of quality and manufacturing data prior to review of clinical data;



Expanded IP coverage in Europe with the receipt of two composition of matter and use patents. The first patent expands protection for the company’s proprietary PLE targeted delivery vehicle analogs in combination with a broad range of chemotherapeutics such as paclitaxel, gemcitabine, and other classes of small molecule chemotherapeutic agents. The second patent covers the treatment and/or diagnosis of cancer and cancer stem cells with CLR 131;



Strengthened the management team with the appointment of Dr. John Friend, chief medical officer; and



Completed an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of $20 million

“We continue to enroll relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and LPL/WM patients in the Phase 2b portion of our ongoing CLOVER-1 study and prepare for the initiation of our pivotal study expected in Q4 of 2020 while advancing our Phase 1 pediatric study,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “We also successfully executed on other key fronts. The FDA granted CLR 131 Fast Track Designation in LPL/WM; we expanded our IP portfolio with two new European patents and significantly strengthened our balance sheet with the recent financing.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of June 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.5 million compared to $10.6 million at December 31, 2019. Cash used in operating activities was approximately $6.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $5.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019.



About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company’s PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next-generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and it plans to develop PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations.

The company’s lead PDC therapeutic, CLR 131, is currently in two clinical studies. The CLOVER-1 Phase 2 study completed the Part A dose-exploration portion, conducted in relapsed/refractory (r/r) B-cell malignancies, and is now enrolling in the Part B expansion cohorts evaluating a two cycle dosing regimen that provides approximately 100mCi total body dose of CLR 131 in relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM) and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (LPL/WM). The data from the Part A portion was announced on February 19, 2020.

The Phase 1 pediatric study is an open-label, sequential-group, dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CLR 131 in children and adolescents with relapsed or refractory cancers, including malignant brain tumors, neuroblastoma, sarcomas, and lymphomas (including Hodgkin’s lymphoma). The Phase 1 study is being conducted internationally at 7 leading pediatric cancer centers.

The company’s product pipeline includes one preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic program (CLR 1900) and multiple partnered PDC assets.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes including our expectations of the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to raise additional capital, uncertainties related to the disruptions at our sole source supplier of CLR 131, the ability to attract and retain partners for our technologies, the identification of lead compounds, the successful preclinical development thereof, patient enrollment and the completion of clinical studies, the FDA review process and other government regulation, our ability to maintain orphan drug designation in the United States for CLR 131, the volatile market for priority review vouchers, our pharmaceutical collaborators' ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, competition from other pharmaceutical companies, product pricing and third-party reimbursement. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, when filed. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,450,203 $ 10,614,722 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 593,590 770,951 Total current assets 23,043,793 11,385,673 Fixed assets, net 410,624 435,083 Right-of-use asset, net 316,917 348,841 Long-term assets 81,214 75,000 Other assets — 6,214 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,852,548 $ 12,250,811 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,207,041 $ 2,663,873 Lease liability 112,713 105,885 Total current liabilities 3,319,754 2,769,758 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Lease liability 363,534 421,644 Loan payable 184,000 — Total long-term liabilities 547,534 421,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,867,288 3,191,402 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 7) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 7,000 shares authorized; Series C preferred stock: 215 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1,148,204 1,148,204 Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 25,472,383 and 9,386,689 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 254 94 Additional paid-in capital 138,087,590 119,592,366 Accumulated deficit (119,250,788 ) (111,681,255 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,985,260 9,059,409 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 23,852,548 $ 12,250,811





CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)