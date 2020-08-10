Select Interior Concepts Names Deme Christian Chief Human Resources Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (“SIC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced the appointment of Deme Christian as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately.



“Strengthening SIC’s corporate infrastructure is critical to optimizing the Company’s revenue growth and core earning power, and appointing Deme, a seasoned, high-caliber human resources leader, is an important step toward that objective,” said L.W. (Bill) Varner, Jr., Chief Executive officer of SIC. “Of relevance, she has a wealth of experience driving human capital strategies for multi-site organizations and proven success at team building, organizational design and human capital planning, including the integration of acquired companies. I am confident Deme will make a positive contribution to long-term value creation for SIC.”

Ms. Christian brings 16 years’ experience in human resources management. Most recently she was a Director of Global HR Services at United Parcel Services. Between 2015 and 2019, she was Chief Human Resource Officer, Americas, for IG Design Group, Inc. Prior to that, she held executive positions of increasing responsibility at WestRock Company, RealPage, Inc. and Alcoa, Inc.

Ms. Christian holds a B.S. in Human Resources from University of Evansville and a M.S. in HR Management from Indiana Wesleyan University.

