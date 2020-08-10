Atea Pharmaceuticals Appoints Janet Hammond, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

Recruits industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience and specific expertise in infectious respiratory diseases

“We are delighted to welcome Janet to the Atea leadership team and are confident that her considerable expertise in virology and antiviral therapeutics will enhance our development programs. Janet has extensive experience with infectious and respiratory diseases, which should be invaluable to Atea as we move to expedite our clinical studies of AT-527 as a treatment for COVID-19,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atea. “We look forward to working with Janet as we build Atea into a leader in the discovery of oral direct acting antivirals to combat COVID-19 and other severe viral infections.”



“I am excited to be joining Atea as together we work to advance a pipeline of versatile antivirals to fight deadly diseases. In particular, we are driven to focus on providing a new treatment for COVID-19 where there is an immediate and unmet medical need,” said Dr. Hammond.

Dr. Hammond joins Atea from AbbVie, Inc. where she served as Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head for General Medicine and Infectious Disease Development. Before that, she served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Infectious Diseases and Head of pRED China at F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Earlier, she served as Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs at Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, she was Group Director in Global Clinical Research, Virology and Infectious Diseases at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Hammond began her career in drug discovery and development at GlaxoSmithKline where she rose through a series of clinical leadership positions to become Head of Clinical Drug Discovery, Virology.

Dr. Hammond holds an M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Cape Town, South Africa. She holds a Sc.M. in Clinical Investigation from Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health. Dr. Hammond is a Fellow of the South African College of Physicians in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Hammond completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Critical Care at the University of Cape Town, South Africa. In addition, she completed a Post-Doctorate Clinical and Research Fellowship at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe viral diseases. Our lead programs are focused on the development of orally-administered direct acting antivirals for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in the hospital and community settings, the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C infection, the treatment of patients with dengue, and the treatment of high-risk patients with severe respiratory syncytial virus infection. Our medicinal chemistry, virology, and pharmacology expertise, bolstered by our collective experience in drug development, enables us to pioneer new advancements in antiviral science. Leveraging the power of our purine nucleotide prodrug platform, our goal is to rapidly advance novel drug candidates with optimal therapeutic profiles for RNA virus targets. Founded by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Atea began operations in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information about Atea and our pipeline of products please visit our company website at ateapharma.com.

