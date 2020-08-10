More than 100 diamond stones seized

Dundo, ANGOLA, August 10 - One hundred and seventy-five diamond stones were seized last weekend in Chitato municipality, eastern Lunda Norte province, as part of ongoing transparency operation carried out by Angolan Executive.,

The diamond stones, still to be evaluated, were found in possession of two citizens, one Angolan and the other from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the Press Office director of the Interior Ministry’s department of Lunda-Norte, Rodrigues Zeca.

"Operation Transparency" aims to combat illicit diamond trafficking and illegal immigration.

In 2019, the security forces seized 6,579 diamond stones, 19 vehicles and USD 275,000.

Also 147,379 foreign citizens in irregular migratory situations were detained.

On the other hand, 96 churches were closed, 54 of which were due to the illegal exercise of religious activity and 24 due to the lack of suitable facilities for holding services.

Still, 107 commercial outlets were also closed.

The registered infractions, in the context of administrative transgressions, brought to the coffers of the State 16.5 million kwanzas.