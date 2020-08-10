Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,546 in the last 365 days.

More than 100 diamond stones seized

Dundo, ANGOLA, August 10 - One hundred and seventy-five diamond stones were seized last weekend in Chitato municipality, eastern Lunda Norte province, as part of ongoing transparency operation carried out by Angolan Executive.,

The diamond stones, still to be evaluated, were found in possession of two citizens, one Angolan and the other from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to the Press Office director of the Interior Ministry’s department of Lunda-Norte, Rodrigues Zeca.

"Operation Transparency" aims to combat illicit diamond trafficking and illegal immigration.

In 2019, the security forces seized 6,579 diamond stones, 19 vehicles and USD 275,000.

Also 147,379 foreign citizens in irregular migratory situations were detained.

On the other hand, 96 churches were closed, 54 of which were due to the illegal exercise of religious activity and 24 due to the lack of suitable facilities for holding services.

Still, 107 commercial outlets were also closed.

The registered infractions, in the context of administrative transgressions, brought to the coffers of the State 16.5 million kwanzas.

,

You just read:

More than 100 diamond stones seized

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.