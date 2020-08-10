Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (9th August 2020)
Total cases: 2,140 (+6) Recovered: 1,346 (+46) Active cases: 787 Tests: 298,780 (+5,175) Deaths: 7 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
