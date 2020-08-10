“The Titanic” is Getting a Sequel
Limited edition “0 euro note” commemorates iconic ship with second printing
We knew that there was a lot of enthusiasm for a commemorative note for the Titanic, but even we were surprised by just how fast the first print sold out”GALWAY, IRELAND, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sinking of the RMS Titanic is among the most recognizable moments of the 20th century – which is why it is no surprise that a commemorative “0 euro note” honoring the ship sold out almost immediately and is now getting a second printing.
Euro Note Souvenir created the first issuance of the note back in March. The note has been officially licensed by the European Central Bank and printed by Oberthur, the French facility that prints the euro. It has the look and feel of a euro, along with a watermark, holographic protection and UV-responsive tactile marks. On the front, the familiar image of the proud RMS Titanic at sea can be clearly seen. The first run of the note quickly sold its 5,000 copies, and so a second edition of 5,000 notes is being released.
The second printing of this limited-edition note will no doubt be a collector’s item to history buffs, as well as fans of the Oscar-winning James Cameron film “Titanic”. The 1999 film chronicled the ship’s doomed maiden voyage through the experiences of a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
“We knew that there was a lot of enthusiasm for a commemorative note for the Titanic, but even we were surprised by just how fast the first print sold out,” says Euro Note Souvenir Managing Director Peter Schneider. “We want to honor the value of the people who bought the first issuance of the note, but we also recognize that there are still a lot of people who want to own a copy of this note, so we felt like a separate second edition of the note was the best way to do both..”
Quantities of the second edition of “The RMS Titanic” Euro will also be limited to 5,000. Peter Schneider is available for interviews about the new note and about the growing trend of collecting Zero Euro notes. To schedule an interview, contact him at peter.schneider@euronotesouvenir.ie.
