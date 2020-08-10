Official Launch of AIC NITTE Incubation Centre
EINPresswire.com/ -- AIC NITTE Incubation Centre - supported by NITI Aayog under Atal Innovation Mission was virtually launched on 7th August 2020 by Mr. R Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Mr. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor, NITTE University; and other associates of NITTE University along with other industry stalwarts and thought leaders. Asia Inc 500 was the media partner for the event.
Speaking of the event, Mr. R. Ramanan enlightened the audiences with remarkable insights and shared the vision of Atal Incubation Centres and the road ahead. “Incubators are one of the important pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. With 1.3 billion people in India and more than 1.4 million schools, 10,500 engineering and related institutions, and 39,000 colleges spread across 715 districts, more than 150 million students will be entering the workplace over the next 5-10 years.” he shared.
He further added that it is very important to provide these young students and budding innovators an opportunity to be able to exercise and unveil their creative potential, their thirst and passion for coming up with innovative solutions for solving an existing problem that they see, or for improvising upon a solution that they think is necessary in existing solutions that are already there. In order to make this happen, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is launching several initiatives to leverage the demographic dividend the country has.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor NITTE (Deemed-to-be-university), highlighted the need for setting up a world-class incubation centre in a rural area like Nitte for promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship among young men and women of the region. He thanked Mr. R. Ramanan and NITI Aayog for supporting AIC NITTE Incubation Centre.
A Special Edition of Asia Inc. 500 Magazine on ‘Fostering Digital Advancements in India’ was launched in the presence of Mr. Ramanan and Mr. Vinaya Hegde by Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Global Convener of Asia Inc. 500.
The jam-packed event then forged ahead with the on-boarding of 11 start-ups that will be incubated at AIC NITTE and, signing of partnership agreements with 11 partners who will be offering technical assistance to the on-boarded start-ups. Mr. Hunasgi also introduced 6 phenomenal mentors who will be guiding these budding entrepreneurs at every stage of their start-up life-cycle.
The event concluded with the announcement of the Events Calendar for the year 2020-21 by Dr A. P. Achar, Chief Executive Officer of AIC NITTE.
The event was live telecasted on Facebook and YouTube for many students and budding entrepreneurs and witnessed a whooping 16850 attendees across all the channels.
Asia Inc. 500
Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.
For more information : https://asiainc500.com/
AIC NITTE
NITTE, officially NITTE (Deemed to be University), is an institute of higher education located in Derlakatte, Mangalore, India. It is formed under the Trust of NITTE, a trust sponsored by Nitte Education Trust which has established 31 institutions spread in three campuses at Nitte, Mangalore and Bangalore.
The Government of India conferred the status of Deemed-to-be University in June 2008.
The institution has been accredited with 'A' grade by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC). Today, there are more than 25000 students and 5000 staff working in its 3 campuses at Nitte, Bangalore and Mangalore.
NITTE was ranked 74 among universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2020 and in the 101–150 band overall.
For more information : https://nitte.ac.in/
