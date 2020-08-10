Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (9 August 2020)

Six (6) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5175 samples tested. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to two thousand, one hundred and forty-eight (2140). To date, one thousand and three hundred (1346) patients have recovered and been discharged, including three (46) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is eight hundred and twenty-eight (787) and six (7) deaths. The new death is a male aged 77 years old from Kigali.

The new cases are in Kigali (5) contacts from positive cases, and Rusizi (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere. All active cases are in isolation in stable condition.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

