Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Parks And Wildlife Department Helicopter Crash

August 9, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after a helicopter carrying three Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) employees and one contract pilot crashed yesterday on TPWD's Black Gap Wildlife Management Area in Brewster County, killing the three passengers:

“Our hearts ache today for those who died in this tragic accident. Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims. I ask all Texans to keep these families in their thoughts and prayers.”

