Coronavirus - Liberia: U.S. Embassy Monrovia Update

Liberia has confirmed COVID-19 within its borders. On August 8, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) published a COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers departing Liberia.

Exiting Liberia :

Individuals departing Liberia by land, sea, or air must follow NPHIL procedures for COVID-19 testing at least 72 hours before the date of travel.

In addition, travelers departing Liberia from Roberts International Airport should follow procedures below, as published June 27 by the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism:

All passengers are to arrive four hours before check-in time. All passengers must wear a face mask. Only ticketed passengers will be allowed entry into the airport. All passengers entering the airport gate will be subject to mandatory screening. All passengers will be required to wash their hands. Passengers will be required to stand in marked spaces within the terminal area.

Entering Liberia :

The following health measures and protocols are in place for passengers arriving at Roberts International Airport:

All passengers will be required to have their temperature taken for symptoms of COVID-19 and register via phone numbers/USSD Mobile App. All arriving passengers who have been tested at point of departure must present a valid negative result document on arrival at RIA. All arriving passengers who have not been tested at point of departure will be required to take a rapid test and a PCR swab at the airport upon arrival in Liberia. a. In the event of a positive rapid test result, the passenger will be taken to a government-designated Precautionary Observation Center (POC) the final PCR test result.

b. Passengers having negative test results will be allowed to go home pending final PCR test. There will be continued symptom monitoring via USSD and Mobile App.

A July 22 “Revised COVID-19 Declaration of National Health Emergency” promulgates public health laws and protocols to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia, such as the wearing of face masks in public and at government institutions, practicing social distancing, and washing hands. In addition, the declaration established capacity limits for banks, supermarkets, and public transportation. Refer to the Ministry of Health for full details.

For information about entry into the United States for U.S. citizens, please visit the U.S. Department of State website. U.S. visa holders and lawful permanent residents should refer to the Department of Homeland Security for the latest travel restrictions that may apply to you, including the March 11 Presidential Proclamation implementing restrictions for travelers present in the Schengen area (which includes transiting via Brussels) within 14 days of attempted entry to the United States. In addition, both non-immigrant and immigrant visa holders should be aware of the April 22 Presidential Proclamation and the new June 22 Presidential Proclamation also on the DHS website.

If you choose to travel to Liberia despite the Department of State’s “reconsider travel” warning and plan to transit Europe from the United States, refer to travel.state.gov for more information.

