Helena Bonguela re-elected Unita women wing president

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - The outgoing president of the opposition UNITA's women's wing (LIMA), Helena Bonguela, was re-elected on Saturday in Luanda for a new four-year term at the helm of the political organization. ,

The contestant won the election with 378 votes, accounting for 61.36 percent, against 208 votes reached by the second candidate, Manuela dos Prazeres, who received 33.76 percent of the votes.

In third place was Domingas Jongolo, with 30 votes and 4.87 percent of the valid votes.

In the meantime, Manuela dos Prazeres contested the results, for alleged "vices" in the polls, without specifying any.

However, the re-elected president was already sworn in on Saturday evening by the UNITA’s president, Adalberto Costa Júnior.