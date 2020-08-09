Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: Digital Birth Registrations

COVID-19 recovery plans offer opportunity to invest in modern but contextualized, Digital Birth Registration. This is a core engagement of the African Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030. There is urgency to move towards universal birth registration of all children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

