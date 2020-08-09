Angola attends SADC Heads of State and Government Summit

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 9 - Angola participates on the August 17, by videoconference, in the 40th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). ,

Under the slogan "SADC - 40 Years Building Peace and Security and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges", Angola participates with a delegation headed by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

Given the difficulties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the summit and the meetings that precede it will be held by videoconference, with an agenda centered on the handing over of the SADC acting president's badge to the future president and on institutional matters such as the presentation of the report of the outgoing president of the cooperation body in the areas of politics, defence and security, the analysis of the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus and its implications for the region.

The Republic of Mozambique will host the virtual meetings as the future acting president of the regional economic bloc.

The SADC Summit is responsible for the overall policy orientation and monitoring of community functions, making it a supreme decision-making institution on the organization's projects.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, participates, at 07h30 (Angola time) next Thursday, in the session of the Council of Ministers, to finalize the documents to be considered by the Heads of State and Government.

Created on August 17, 1992, in Windhoek, the Southern African Development Community aims to promote growth and sustainable economic development, alleviate poverty, increase the quality of life of the peoples of the region and provide aid to the most disadvantaged people.

The organisation is made up of 16 states, namely Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Comoros, E-swatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.