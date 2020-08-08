Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Extends State Disaster Declaration For COVID-19

August 8, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19. Originally issued on March 13th, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a variety of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together." 

View the Governor's proclamation.

