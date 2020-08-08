Coronavirus - South Sudan: From exposure to protection

It might seem little for outsiders, but for Akuol it made her day when it was announced that World Vision with support from UNICEF would do a training on infection prevention and control and that new equipment would be disseminated as part of the COVID-19 response. She didn’t have to fear for her life anymore, doing her job.

“My life and work changed as the training and supplies did not only ease my work, also I’m also more confident as I feel safe when I perform my duties since I always wear the protection equipment and use detergents appropriately to ensure that the surfaces are fully disinfected and clean.”

Akuol now feels even more motivated to work at the hospital, knowing she help saving lives by keeping it clean.

”The general hospital environment has become visibly clean and I am proud to have played a great role in changing the status of this hospital with the support from UNICEF and I will always be willing to perform my duties with pleasure,” Akuol says.

UNICEF has trained health workers, cleaners and other frontliners on appropriate infection prevention and control in order for them to respond to the pandemic in a safe way. UNICEF’s COVID response is carried out in partnership with the World Bank. UNICEF is thankful for the generous contributions from the Government of Japan and UKAid.

- By Samuel Madul Anyiethgai