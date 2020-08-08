Betcris partners with Sports Information Services
Betcris partners with SIS on new 24/7 Live Racing Betting launch
We have strong ambitions to create the most immersive sports betting experience available, and partnering with SIS is an important step to expand our racing output.”TA’ XBIEX, MALTA, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Information Services (SIS) has extended its presence in Central and South America. The expansion comes about following a new partnership the multi-channel supplier has signed with Betcris, the leading sports betting company in Latin America. The arrangement will find Betcris offering a 24/7 Live Racing Betting Channels provided by SIS, greatly enhancing its product portfolio and giving horse racing fans more options for their entertainment.
— JD Duarte, CEO of Betcris
Betcris will include SIS's 24/7 Live Mixed Racing Channels on its online sportsbook, allowing it to provide short-form betting content around the clock. It will also deliver an engaging betting experience for its fast-expanding customer base. Betcris's new 24/7 Live Racing Betting Channel is offered as an end-to-end solution, and includes high-quality streamed video, data, commentary, on-screen graphics and betting prompts.
JD Duarte, CEO of Betcris, says of the new agreement, "We have strong ambitions to create the most immersive sports betting experience available, and partnering with SIS is an important step to expand our racing output. SIS's streamed content provides us with access to frequent, quality betting events throughout the day and we're confident that it will be very appealing to our customers and drive incremental revenues."
SIS's 24/7 live betting service includes exclusive live UK and Irish horse racing, along with international action from areas such as Dubai, Latin America, Mauritius and the US, as well as premium UK and Irish greyhound racing. The emerging Latin American market is an important focus for SIS and forms an integral part of the company's ongoing international growth strategy. Its 24/7 live betting channels service is already live with a host of operators in various regions and adding Betcris is going to prove to be a lucrative arrangement for both entities.
SIS Commercial Director Paul Witten adds, "We're delighted to be delivering our 24/7 Live Betting Channel to Betcris, one of the leading operators within Latin America. Our service will significantly enhance its racing offering and provide Betcris's customers with frequent betting opportunities across all times of the day. Latin America represents a significant opportunity, and we are looking forward to working with the Betcris team to bring quality live racing to their customers."
The addition of the Live Mixed Racing Channel to Betcris's portfolio of a customer-centric lineup is the latest example of the operator's continuing efforts to provide high-quality content that responds to users' requests. Its inclusion comes from feedback and input provided by Betcris customers and is expected to open new revenue streams and offer a more robust sports gambling experience.
Luigi Montenegro
TV Global Enterprises Limited
+356 2778-0684
email us here