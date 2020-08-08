Angolan president addresses Covid-19 with Multi-Sector Commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 8 - The President of Angola, João Lourenço, gathered last Friday with the members of the Multisectoral Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19, analyzed the latest developments of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.,
The meeting, held behind closed doors, also analyzed issues related to bio-safety measures, with a view to preventing the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.
Since the diagnosis of the first case last March, Angola has accumulated 1,538 positive cases, 67 deaths, 544 recovered and 927 active.
An update on the disease show that patients are in critical condition, under invasive mechanical ventilation, 21 in severe condition, 24 in moderate stage, 35 with mild symptoms and 853 are asymptomatic.
