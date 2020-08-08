Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (7th August 2020)
Total cases: 2,128 (+17) Recovered: 1,297 (+39) Active cases: 826 Tests: 289,153 (+2,902) Deaths: 5 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
