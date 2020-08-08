Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1267
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 07 August 2020
- 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,267.
- 1 truck driver arrived via Ngomoromo
- 3 contacts to previously confirmed cases
- 1 from Kampala
- 1 from Nakaseke
- 1 from Ngora
6 alerts:
- 2 from Kampala
- 1 from Kisoro
- 1 from Sheema
- 2 from Wakiso
3 Returnees:
- 2 from South Sudan
- 1 from DRC
- 19 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points and their entry into the country was not permitted.
Cumulative recoveries: 1,115
Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,398
Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,298
Total samples tested today: 2,696