Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1267

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 07 August 2020

- 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,267.

- 1 truck driver arrived via Ngomoromo

- 3 contacts to previously confirmed cases

- 1 from Kampala

- 1 from Nakaseke

- 1 from Ngora

6 alerts:

- 2 from Kampala

- 1 from Kisoro

- 1 from Sheema

- 2 from Wakiso

3 Returnees:

- 2 from South Sudan

- 1 from DRC

- 19 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points and their entry into the country was not permitted.

Cumulative recoveries: 1,115

Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,398

Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,298

Total samples tested today: 2,696