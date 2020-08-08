674 patients have recovered & discharged. 549 from home based program & 125 from various hospitals. Unfortunately, we lost 14 patients. My sincere condolences to the families & friends who have lost their loved ones.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (7th August 2020)
