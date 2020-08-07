OM 20-38 Noordzy v. South Kingstown Town Council – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the Town Council violated the OMA when the agenda for its January 27, 2020 meeting did not fairly inform the public that the Town Council would vote to authorize the submission of a proposal to the Department of Environmental Management. Based on the totality of the evidence and pertinent caselaw, this Office found that the agenda item did not provide adequate notice of the Town Council's action and thus that the Town Council violated the OMA. We did not find injunctive relief to be appropriate, nor did we find evidence of a willful and knowing violation. VIOLATION FOUND.