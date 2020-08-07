Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 20-40 Loueiro v. Town of Cumberland Finance and Ordinance Subcommittees – Violation Found

The Complainant alleged that the Subcommittees violated the OMA when they failed to post meeting minutes on the Secretary of State's website for at least two years. Based on the undisputed evidence presented, we determined that the Ordinance Subcommittee is "solely advisory in nature" and therefore exempt from posting meeting minutes on the Secretary of State's website. As such, we found that the Ordinance Subcommittee did not violate the OMA. The Finance Subcommittee acknowledged that it failed to post meeting minutes on the Secretary of State's website since February of 2018. Accordingly, we found that the Finance Subcommittee violated the OMA. We did not find evidence of a willful or knowing violation, nor did we find injunctive relief appropriate. VIOLATION FOUND

