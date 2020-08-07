Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SCWorx Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) is scheduled to resume on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on April 22, 2020 at 9:25:05 a.m. Eastern Time.



