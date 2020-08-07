Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SCWorx Corp.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) is scheduled to resume on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  Trading in the company’s stock was halted on April 22, 2020 at 9:25:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com.

﻿Nasdaq Media Contact:
Bianca Fata
Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


