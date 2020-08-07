Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/06/2020 1100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, Hindering Arrest

 

ACCUSED:   Jayden Vondoemming                                            

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 08/06/2020 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were conducting an investigation into a separate incident in the town of Derby. During the investigation, Jayden Vondoemming, began engaging in threatening and tumultuous behavior while in a public area. While leaving the scene Vondoemming caused property damage to a public building and was then placed under arrest for the above offenses. Vondoemming was processed at the State Police Derby Barracks and released on citation to appear in Orleans County Court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881

 

