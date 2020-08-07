Derby Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 20A503032
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/06/2020 1100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Mischief, Hindering Arrest
ACCUSED: Jayden Vondoemming
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/06/2020 at approximately 1100 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were conducting an investigation into a separate incident in the town of Derby. During the investigation, Jayden Vondoemming, began engaging in threatening and tumultuous behavior while in a public area. While leaving the scene Vondoemming caused property damage to a public building and was then placed under arrest for the above offenses. Vondoemming was processed at the State Police Derby Barracks and released on citation to appear in Orleans County Court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
