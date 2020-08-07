Auditor Galloway releases closeout audit of Attorney General's Office for period of Jan. 9, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2019

Auditor's Office conducts an audit of a statewide office's operations when an officeholder leaves

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the Attorney General's Office covering the period from Jan. 9, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2019. The report gave a rating of "fair."

The audit found the Attorney General's Office did not always take adequate measures to minimize travel costs, and could not provide documentation to support the prior approval of relocation expenses. The audit also reported the office did not maintain complete and accurate vehicle usage logs and did not make use of available tools to determine the most cost-effective option for vehicle use. The audit also discussed lack of written engagement letters with some outside counsel and expert witnesses, found the office had not established policies and procedures over accounts receivable collections and records, and identified procedural weaknesses over capital assets and payroll.

The closeout audit can be found here.