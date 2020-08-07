Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,751 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Galloway releases closeout audit of Attorney General's Office for period of Jan. 9, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2019

Auditor's Office conducts an audit of a statewide office's operations when an officeholder leaves

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the Attorney General's Office covering the period from Jan. 9, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2019. The report gave a rating of "fair."

The audit found the Attorney General's Office did not always take adequate measures to minimize travel costs, and could not provide documentation to support the prior approval of relocation expenses. The audit also reported the office did not maintain complete and accurate vehicle usage logs and did not make use of available tools to determine the most cost-effective option for vehicle use. The audit also discussed lack of written engagement letters with some outside counsel and expert witnesses, found the office had not established policies and procedures over accounts receivable collections and records, and identified procedural weaknesses over capital assets and payroll.

The closeout audit can be found here.

You just read:

Auditor Galloway releases closeout audit of Attorney General's Office for period of Jan. 9, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2019

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.