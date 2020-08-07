Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7 August 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,009,333) deaths (22,096), and recoveries (692,111) by region:
Central (49,695 cases; 948 deaths; 36,450 recoveries): Burundi (400; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,620; 59; 1,641), Chad (942; 76; 838), Congo (3,637; 58; 1,585), DRC (9.355; 218; 8,174), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,787; 51; 5,609), sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 797)
Eastern (86,568; 1,924; 48,322): Comoros (388; 7; 340), Djibouti (5,338; 59; 5,083), Eritrea (282; 0; 225), Ethiopia (20,900; 365; 9,027), Kenya (25,138; 413; 11,118), Madagascar (12,708; 135; 10,412), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,111; 5; 1,258), Seychelles (126; 0; 124), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), south sudan (2,463; 47; 1,247), Sudan (11,780; 763; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,254; 6; 1,113)
Northern (170,690; 6,976; 99,759): Algeria (33,070; 1,260; 23,238), Egypt (95,006; 4,951; 48,898), Libya (4,879; 107; 652), Mauritania (6,444; 157; 5,174), Morocco (29,644; 449; 20,553), Tunisia (1,642; 51; 1,241), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (5; 1; 3)
Southern (565,430; 10,212; 400,584): Angola (1,483; 64; 520), Botswana (909; 2; 74), Eswatini (2,968; 55; 1,476), Lesotho (742; 23; 175), Malawi (4,491; 137; 2,137), Mozambique (2,120; 15; 795), Namibia (2,652; 15; 563), South Africa (538,184; 9,604; 387,316), Zambia (7,486; 200; 6,264), Zimbabwe (4,395; 97; 1,264)
Western (136,950; 2,036; 106,996): Benin (1,914, 38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,162; 54; 963), cape verde (2,734; 27; 2,010), Cöte d'Ivoire (16,447; 103; 12,484), Gambia (935; 16; 136), Ghana (40,097; 206; 36,638), Guinea (7,664; 49; 6,757), Guinea-Bissau (2,032; 27; 944), Liberia (1,230; 78; 705), Mali (2,552; 124; 1,954), Niger (1,153; 69; 1,057), Nigeria (45,244; 930; 32,430), Senegal (10,887; 225; 7,186), Sierra Leone (1,887; 68; 1,435), Togo (1,012; 22; 697)