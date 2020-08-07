Scott Chappelle Michigan and Strathmore Real Estate Group Welcome Woodie's Wash Shack
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Chappelle Michigan and Strathmore Real Estate Group welcome Woodie's Wash Shack to Riverview 14.
Vehicle owners know there's something special about driving a spotless car or truck. The new Woodie's Wash Shack at Riverview 14 is making the task of keeping your vehicle spotless easier than ever before. Scott Chappelle Michigan explains that the Strathmore Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Woodie's as a new staple in the Riverview 14 Entertainment District
Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explains that Woodie's Wash Shack is a state-of-the-art, drive-in vehicle washing center. The wash center will leave your vehicle spotless, and you can put the finishing touches on your vehicle's interior with the heavy-duty outdoor vacuums and complimentary cleaning supplies. Chappelle adds that Woodie's will be an excellent addition to the community, making it easier and more convenient for East Lansing locals and visitors to keep their vehicles clean.
Woodie's Wash Shacks are located around the country, and Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development states that this company has been transforming the car wash industry. The company's goal is to provide the best car wash in the industry, with impeccable customer service and top-of-the-line equipment.
Scott Chappelle Michigan adds that Woodie's Wash Shack experience is different than every other car wash. Customers remain in their vehicles while riding through the "tube" and enjoy an unprecedented experience with light tricks and a fully entertaining experience. However, the hand-selected products and state-of-the-art process are what make your vehicle come out cleaner than the competition. Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explains that visitors also pass through "Muscle Beach," where free mat cleaners and vacuums are available for all customers to use.
Scott Chappelle Michigan states that Woodie's Wash Shack at Riverview 14 will bring convenience and affordability to the area. Visitors can choose from a variety of membership and pricing options, ranging from affordable single washes to unbeatable Wash Club monthly memberships. Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development adds that the community is eager to welcome Woodie's for its commitment to enhancing the vehicle washing experience while offering ultra-affordable pricing.
Scott Chappelle Michigan and Strathmore Development are constantly helping East Lansing and other communities evolve. Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development and the entire real estate group strive to bring exceptional projects, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects, to the East Lansing area. The group is focused on turning innovative and helpful ideas into realities.
Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explains that the real estate group is constantly changing to meet the challenges of today's unique real estate and business environments. Scott Chappelle Michigan and his team agree that the addition of Woodie's Wash Station to the Riverview 14 entertainment complex is one from which the entire community will benefit.
Caroline Hunter
Vehicle owners know there's something special about driving a spotless car or truck. The new Woodie's Wash Shack at Riverview 14 is making the task of keeping your vehicle spotless easier than ever before. Scott Chappelle Michigan explains that the Strathmore Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Woodie's as a new staple in the Riverview 14 Entertainment District
Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explains that Woodie's Wash Shack is a state-of-the-art, drive-in vehicle washing center. The wash center will leave your vehicle spotless, and you can put the finishing touches on your vehicle's interior with the heavy-duty outdoor vacuums and complimentary cleaning supplies. Chappelle adds that Woodie's will be an excellent addition to the community, making it easier and more convenient for East Lansing locals and visitors to keep their vehicles clean.
Woodie's Wash Shacks are located around the country, and Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development states that this company has been transforming the car wash industry. The company's goal is to provide the best car wash in the industry, with impeccable customer service and top-of-the-line equipment.
Scott Chappelle Michigan adds that Woodie's Wash Shack experience is different than every other car wash. Customers remain in their vehicles while riding through the "tube" and enjoy an unprecedented experience with light tricks and a fully entertaining experience. However, the hand-selected products and state-of-the-art process are what make your vehicle come out cleaner than the competition. Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explains that visitors also pass through "Muscle Beach," where free mat cleaners and vacuums are available for all customers to use.
Scott Chappelle Michigan states that Woodie's Wash Shack at Riverview 14 will bring convenience and affordability to the area. Visitors can choose from a variety of membership and pricing options, ranging from affordable single washes to unbeatable Wash Club monthly memberships. Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development adds that the community is eager to welcome Woodie's for its commitment to enhancing the vehicle washing experience while offering ultra-affordable pricing.
Scott Chappelle Michigan and Strathmore Development are constantly helping East Lansing and other communities evolve. Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development and the entire real estate group strive to bring exceptional projects, including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects, to the East Lansing area. The group is focused on turning innovative and helpful ideas into realities.
Scott Chappelle Strathmore Development explains that the real estate group is constantly changing to meet the challenges of today's unique real estate and business environments. Scott Chappelle Michigan and his team agree that the addition of Woodie's Wash Station to the Riverview 14 entertainment complex is one from which the entire community will benefit.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+ +19412233529
email us here