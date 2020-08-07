PennDOT to Replace Route 616 Span in North Codorus Township, York County

​Route 616 west of Seven Valleys to be closed for up to 64 days

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting Thursday, August 13, weather permitting, its contractor will close the bridge that carries Route 616 over a tributary to the South Branch of Codorus Creek just west of Seven Valleys Borough in North Codorus Township, York County, and begin demolition work in preparation to remove the existing slab structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert. This section of Route 616, locally known as Seven Valleys Road, averages 1,500 vehicles traveled daily.

PennDOT advises travelers that Route 616 will be closed to through traffic for up to 64 days while the bridge is replaced. Until then, a detour which follows Main Street, Yellow Church Road, Larue Road, and Seven Valleys Road will be available for motorists.

The $608,300 contract was awarded on January 24 to JVI Group Inc. of York Springs Borough, Adams County, and includes the removal of an 89-year-old single-span concrete slab structure and replacement with a precast concrete box culvert, roadway approach work, drainage improvements, and new guiderail, signs, and pavement markings.

