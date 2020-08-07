Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill

Published: Aug 07, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today regarding the passing of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Supervisor Adam Hill, who represented his community in San Luis Obispo County with passion and optimism since 2009. As we reflect on his legacy as a public servant and champion for the homeless, we also honor the candor with which he shared his mental health journey. We will hold Supervisor Hill, his family and the San Luis Obispo community in our hearts during this difficult time.”

