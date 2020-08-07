Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,803 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Protect Good Samaritans

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Protect Good Samaritans

 

Gov. Ricketts signs LB 832 into law.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he has signed LB 832 into law.  LB 832, introduced by Senator Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, gives legal protection to “good Samaritans” who forcibly enter a locked vehicle to rescue an endangered child.  For instance, it provides immunity from civil liability for someone who breaks a window to save a baby stranded in a hot car.

 

“When Nebraskans see a child stranded in a hot car, we want them to take action,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Senator Bostelman’s bill protects Good Samaritans who do what’s needed to rescue a child in danger.”

 

“It’s heartbreaking whenever a child is lost from heatstroke after being trapped in a hot vehicle,” said Senator Bostelman.  “LB 832 raises awareness about these tragedies and empowers Nebraskans to respond when necessary to save a life.”

 

The National Safety Council has launched a “Look before You Lock!” campaign to prevent vehicular heatstroke.  Click here to view a list of simple actions that can help keep children safe.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Protect Good Samaritans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.