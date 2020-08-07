Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ITW Board of Directors Approves Dividend Rate Increase

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) authorized an increase to the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.07 per share – or $0.28 per share annually. The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact                                                   
Illinois Tool Works                                           
Trisha Knych                                                      
Tel: 224.661.7566                                             
mediarelations@itw.com                                     

Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com

