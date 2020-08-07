IZEA Announces Instagram Reels Support in Shake™

/EIN News/ -- Orlando Florida, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that Shake has added support for Instagram Reels, just two days after public availability of the new feature was announced by Facebook. Shake is IZEA’s first platform to offer sponsorships of Instagram Reels, and influencers are invited to begin submitting Shake listings for Reels starting today. Currently in pre-registration, Shake is a new online marketplace that allows creators to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price. Social media Influencers, photographers, writers, videographers, and more can use IZEA Shake to collaborate and transact with marketers and individual buyers.



Reels allows influencers to create short and entertaining videos to share with their audience or anyone on Instagram. Influencers record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos that can include samples of songs from Instagram’s music library and other audio, along with augmented reality and other video effects. Influencers with public accounts are able to share Reels through a new space within the Explore tab of Instagram in order to reach a larger global audience.

“We are thrilled to add support for Instagram Reels influencer sponsorship opportunities within Shake,” said IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “Short form video content continues to grow in popularity with both consumers, and with marketers seeking to reach those consumers. Some creators truly excel in producing these types of videos, and we want to provide a platform for them to easily monetize their content, creativity and influence.”

Instagram Reels has been added alongside TikTok inside the Shake platform. Shake is designed to be both flexible and social channel agnostic, allowing quality creators of all types and sizes to join the platform.

Instagram Reels Influencers who would like to join Shake can visit https://shake.izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

