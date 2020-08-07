Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) reported today that net income for the second quarter of 2020 grew by 10% over the same quarter last year, increasing from $1,078,810 in 2019 to $1,186,611 this year, despite sales decreasing by 10% from $3,279,399 to $2,954,644. Sales for the first six months of the year were down slightly from $6,459,716 in 2019 to $6,277,558 this year, with net income for the six-month period decreasing from $2,301,504 ($0.50 a share) in 2019 to $1,976,918 ($0.43 a share) in the first six months of 2020.

Ken Globus, President of United-Guardian, stated, “With many companies continuing to struggle during these difficult times, we were pleased that we were able to maintain a strong level of sales, even with some of our major markets, particularly China, being severely impacted by the global pandemic. With some help from the recovering stock market, which increased the value of our marketable securities, as well as very strong sales in April, we were able to increase our earnings from $0.23 per share in the second quarter of 2019 to $0.26 this year, despite the lower sales. Although we anticipate that the pandemic will impact global sales of our cosmetic ingredients more significantly in the third quarter than it did in the first two quarters of the year, we expect sales of our pharmaceutical and medical products to remain strong, and we continue to be hopeful that we will see a gradual increase in sales as the year progresses and the global economies continue to recover.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products, pharmaceuticals, and specialty industrial products.

Contact:
Ken Globus
(631) 273-0900

NOTE:   This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements about the company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the “safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company’s business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RESULTS FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED
JUNE 30, 2020 and JUNE 30, 2019*

STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    THREE MONTHS
ENDED JUNE 30, 		  SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                         
Net sales $ 2,954,644   $ 3,279,399   $ 6,277,558   $ 6,459,716  
                         
Costs and expenses:                        
Cost of sales   1,270,434     1,467,323     2,659,765     2,755,668  
Operating expenses   511,635     502,094     1,026,910     1,049,056  
Research and development expense   108,566     93,846     216,298     192,504  
Total costs and expenses   1,890,635     2,063,263     3,902,973     3,997,228  
Income from operations   1,064,009     1,216,136     2,374,585     2,462,488  
                         
Other income:                        
Investment income   48,319     49,941     92,386     94,108  
Net gain on marketable securities   387,179     86,849     30,584     344,043  
Total other income   435,498     136,790     122,970     438,151  
Income before provision for income taxes   1,499,507     1,352,926     2,497,555     2,900,639  
                         
Provision for income taxes   312,896     274,116     520,637     599,135  
NET INCOME $ 1,186,611   $ 1,078,810   $ 1,976,918   $ 2,301,504  
                         
Earnings per common share
  (basic and diluted)		 $ 0.26   $ 0.23   $ 0.43   $ 0.50  
                         
Weighted average shares
  (basic and diluted)		   4,594,319     4,594,319     4,594,319     4,594,319  

* Additional financial information can be found on the company’s web site at www.u-g.com. 

