A Refreshing Grape Salad for Outdoor Relaxation

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Warm weather and a cool, crisp meal is an almost perfect combination for enjoying some time outdoors. When your dish is as nutritious as it is delicious, the timeless elements of good food and great place create a recipe for relaxation that is hard to top.



Head to the patio for a tasty bite with this Chopped Salad with Grapes and Chickpeas, a quick, refreshing solution for lunch or dinner. This satisfying salad combines an array of appealing textures including crisp, juicy grapes, crunchy cucumbers and tender avocados, and pairs them with a zesty dressing.

While grapes are a versatile ingredient, they also make a perfect snack on their own: healthy, hydrating, tasty and refreshing. Grapes can also be frozen for a cool, frosty treat. Additionally, grapes of all colors – red, green and black – are a natural source of beneficial antioxidants and other polyphenols which contribute to good health. Grapes are naturally fat-free, cholesterol-free, contain virtually no sodium and are an excellent source of vitamin K.

Find snack and meal ideas perfect for enjoying outdoors at GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Chopped Salad with Grapes and Chickpeas

Prep time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6



Dressing:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 garlic clove, grated or minced

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper



1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

6 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, rinsed

2 cups California grapes, halved or quartered

3 Persian (or 1/2 English) cucumbers, sliced lengthwise and thinly sliced

1 Fresno chile, seeded and finely chopped

1 large, firm ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco



To make dressing: In jar, combine vinegar, mustard, lemon juice, cumin, garlic, oil, salt and pepper; secure with tightly fitting lid. Shake well and set aside.

Soak onion in cold water 15 minutes; drain. In large bowl, combine onion with romaine, chickpeas, grapes, cucumbers, chile and avocado. Add dressing, salt and pepper; toss gently. Divide between serving dishes and sprinkle with queso fresco.

Nutritional information per serving: 270 calories; 5 g protein; 29 g carbohydrates; 16 g fat (53% calories from fat); 2.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 5 mg cholesterol; 450 mg sodium; 4 g fiber.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6d8287e-ca07-4756-9657-30fb9682221f