Rugby, Books & Entrepreneurship

National team players Celestine Masinde and Jacob Ojee share their experiences about rugby,books and entrepreneurship tonight at 7.00pm.

Celestine Masinde plays her club rugby for Stanbic Mwamba and is a member of the Kenya Women's national team and an Olympian, having represented Kenya as part of the Kenya Lionesses squad in rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from St. Paul's University, Limuru.

Jacob Ojee plays his club rugby at KCB and is a Kenya Sevens and Fifteens International. He holds a Bachelors' Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University - Africa.

Tonight's interactive session will be streamed live on the Kenya Rugby Union's official facebook page. (facebook.com/officialkru)

