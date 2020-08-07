Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Signs Budget Adjustments Including Flood Relief, Workforce Scholarships

Gov. Ricketts signs LB 1008.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he has signed LB 1008, the legislative bill containing adjustments to the State’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.

“I appreciate the work of the Legislature on these key budget adjustments which include flood relief, resources for local health departments, and scholarships for Nebraskans seeking a great opportunity,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This budget achieves important priorities while also leaving room for the Legislature to deliver meaningful property tax relief to our hardworking families in the coming days.”

The Governor also thanked Senators for convening in late March to approve emergency funding for the State’s coronavirus response.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM NEW BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS

The budget encompasses many key priorities, a few of which are highlighted here:

Community Health Centers Funding: $500,000

$500,000 Corrections Registered Apprenticeships: $500,000

$500,000 Flood Relief: $55,240,974

$55,240,974 Gering-Fort Laramie and Goshen Irrigation Canal Repair Grant: $3,800,000

$3,800,000 Mental Health Courts Pilot Program: $637,788

$637,788 Nebraska Career Scholarships: Community Colleges: $1,000,000 State Colleges: $1,000,000 University of Nebraska: $2,000,000

Public Health Departments: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 Rural Workforce Housing: $10,000,000

