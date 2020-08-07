Sing and learn Vietnamese at ease with online vocal courses
SEAMI is an educational center that provides various music lessons on Guitar, Piano, Vocal, and Drum. Everyone can join SEAMI to immerse in a musical world filled with joy and happiness.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children naturally acquire a language through interaction with people.
— CEO SEAMI
That is why Vietnamese children living overseas have a lot of difficulties in learning the mother tongue, even though one or both of their parents are Viet.
As they lack an environment to acquire new words and interact with others, they cannot speak Vietnamese properly. And if they don’t learn the language since birth, they will find it more and more challenging when growing up.
As an ex-pat Vietnamese parent, what should you do to help your children retain their mother tongue?
Teaching them on your own is not a feasible solution as you may be too busy for that. Not to mention the case your partner is a foreigner and you have to speak his or her language at home.
How about letting them take online music classes with Vietnamese coaches?
If you might not know, language learning and music are closely linked. This is because baby brains cannot tell the difference between them. Songs affect how we start speaking a word, and speeches influence our musical abilities.
On top of that, listening to catchy choruses will teach you a wide range of vocabulary along with word order. After a while, you are able to speak the language as a native. That is not to mention the fact that bilingual music helps your brain switch quickly from one language to another. Great!
You see, music is the best way to learn a language and have endless fun. Your kids are able to acquire Vietnamese naturally by learning to sing a song, taking up a musical instrument, and interacting with the coaches and other friends.
The online course is really convenient, especially if you always have your hands full. You don't have to take your kids anywhere. Simply give them a smart device connected to the Internet and they will get engaged in a class. Soon, they will be able to sing a Vietnamese song skillfully.
SEAMI is one of a few educational centers to offer online music classes with Vietnamese coaches. You can discover the vocal course at SEAMI here: https://bit.ly/2CZ2uMe
What You Get From Online Music Tuition At SEAMI
Anytime, Anywhere Learning
Your children are able to attend a class in SEAMI using only a laptop or smartphone connected to the Internet by your side. Feel free to learn anytime, anywhere you want.
Total Privacy
Our website owns an SSL certificate, which shows that we are able to protect the total privacy for each and every client at our site.
Direct Interaction
In the online classes, students have a chance to directly interact with the teachers. We make sure you get the responses to every concern as quickly as possible.
One-to-one Class
One coach is assigned to mentoring one student so that your kids can make progress quickly. Our coaches are well-trained in performing and teaching music lessons. Also, they have experience in bilingual education; when a student does not know Vietnamese, the coach can explain its meaning in English. Rest assured then.
Affordable Price
We provide one-to-one classes at an affordable price starting from $19.8 for 45 minutes.
SEAMI provides a wide range of music lessons. On top of the vocal course, your kids can also join other programs to learn how to play the piano, guitar, drums, saxophone, and flute. All courses are available online; feel free to visit here for more details: https://bit.ly/3gJPUPO
How To Start Taking An Online Class at SEAMI
Step 1: Fill in the registration form or chat with us on the website
Step 2: Please kindly wait for the response. Our staff will contact you to provide instructions on payment and sign in to the class you register within 24 hours.
Step 3: Make a payment and take the online class with SEAMI coaches right away.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is distance learning effective?
A: Online and offline learning is the same effect as students both have to attend the class on time, take note and recite the previous lesson before learning a new one.
Q: Can I change my schedule if I am busy on the day I am supposed to take a class?
A: We provide a flexible schedule for all online music courses. If your children happen to be busy, please send a message or call the hotline at least six hours before the class so we can change the class for you. We encourage students to take all classes to have the best possible result in graduation.
Q: I feel worried about having to make the payment before taking a class.
A: SEAMI is a trusted educational center that has six locations in Ho Chi Minh city. Feel free to visit SEAMI premises to ease your worries if possible. Alternatively, SEAMI will arrange a trial online class before you decide whether to pay or not.
About SEAMI
SEAMI is an educational center that provides various music lessons on Guitar, Piano, Vocal, and Drum. With multiple locations and most notably, online options, the center makes learning musical instruments so convenient and effortless. From small towns to bustling cities, everyone can join SEAMI to immerse in a musical world filled with joy and happiness. For more information, please contact (028)7.30.30.369, info@seami.world, or visit https://seami.vn/ We are always willing to help with your questions.
SEAMI - SEA Music Institute
SEAMI - SEA Music Institute
+84 973215017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
SEAMI is an educational center that provides various music lessons on Guitar, Piano, Vocal, and Drum